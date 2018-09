Today

Today will start cool with any mist and frost soon clearing, it will be a dry day with good sunny spells.

Top temperatures will be around 12 to 15 degrees in mainly light variable on northeasterly breezes.

Tonight

Tonight will be mostly dry with good clear spells.

It will be another chilly night as temperatures fall to between zero and 5 degrees with grass frost.

Winds will fall light with mist and fog patches forming towards dawn.