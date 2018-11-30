Friday's weather: A cool and bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers

Today

Today will be cool and bright with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers, especially in western and northern areas and possibly a few of hail.

Showers will be more isolated in southern and eastern parts but still a few heavy ones.

Showers will die away later in the day.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in fresh and blustery westerly winds, easing later.

Tonight

Cold tonight in northern counties with some frost, and cool early in the night elsewhere also, but rain and occasional fog spreading northwards and turning less cold.

Overnight lows will range from about 1 degree Celsius in some northern parts to 6 or 7 degrees Celsius in parts of the southwest.

The rain will clear from southern and western areas around dawn but some mist or fog developing.