Friday weather: Cloudy and damp over Leinster and Munster this morning

Today

This morning will be cloudy and damp over Leinster and Munster with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but it will be brighter and drier elsewhere with just the odd shower.

The rain in the east and south will clear southeastwards later this morning but may linger near southeastern coasts.

Turning cooler in the light to moderate northerly breeze with top temperatures reaching just 9 to 11 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight will be mostly dry with just a few patches of rain or drizzle in the southeast and isolated showers in the west and north.

There will be broken cloud at first, but good clear spells will develop with lowest temperatures falling to between 2 and 6 degrees leading to some grass frost, especially in the north and northwest.

Winds will be light to moderate north the northwesterly but fresh along south and southeast coasts.