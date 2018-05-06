Fresh calls for HSE Director General to stand down

The Director General of the HSE is facing fresh calls to stand down.

Earlier it emergered Tony O' Brien will leave his post four weeks sooner than anticipated.

Mr O'Brien is availing of annual leave entitlements.

Sinn Fein have critised the move and insist he should resign in the wake of the Cervical Check controversy.

The Party's Spokesperson on Health, Louise O'Reilly, says a Dail motion of no confidence will still be brought forward.