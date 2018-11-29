Fresh appeal for witnesses after fatal crash in Co Monaghan

There's a fresh appeal for witnesses after a man was killed and a Garda injured in a two-car crash in Co Monaghan.

47-year-old Stephen Marron died following the incident in Castleblayney, while Garda Michael Devlin was injured after being dragged along the road by one of the cars involved.

A 34-year-old man arrested at the scene is still being held at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

Alongside the ongoing Garda investigation, GSOC deployed investigators to the scene yesterday as part of their examination of the incident.

Following an appeal, a woman who helped the injured Garda has now come forward, and she's helping investigators with their inquiries into the incident.

However, gardaí say they're still looking to talk to anyone who was in the vicinity of Castleblayney between 11:15pm and 11:45pm on Tuesday night, November 27th.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-969-0190, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, Niall O'Connor - crime editor with the Irish Mirror - says the whole incident was caught on CCTV.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show earlier, he explained: "It shows this Audi vehicle... approaching at speed with the door open, apparently on the driver's side.

"The door closes, and the car speeds up very rapidly, and then collides with Mr Marron's vehicle. Mr Marron was sitting in the car, waiting for a delivery as far as I'm aware."