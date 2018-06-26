Fresh appeal for information on death of man in 2011 hit-and-run in Co Monaghan

Gardaí and Crimestoppers are launching an appeal for information on the death of a man in a hit and run on this day seven years ago.

Fintan Treanor - who was 20 at the time - was walking home after a night out in Castleblaney in Co Monaghan in the early hours of Sunday 26th June 2011.

He was hit by car on the Lemgare Road in Clontibret, which gardaí say is a 'quiet country road, little used by traffic'.

Investigators are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was aware of an old model Audi A4 1995 to 2001 with a missing front air vent grille.

Detective Inspector James O'Leary said: "This vehicle has not been located. Seven years have now passed: do you know a person who disposed of this vehicle?

"Perhaps at the time you felt unable to come forward with information but 7 years has passed and you may have vital information that would locate the driver."

If anybody wishes to give information anonymously they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.