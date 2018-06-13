Fresh appeal for information following murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Co Cork

There is a fresh appeal for information following the murder of a man in Co Cork on Sunday.

35-year-old Mikolaj Wilk - also known as Nick - was murdered in his home at The Bridge House, Maglin in Ballincollig in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A gang broke into the house and attacked Mikolaj with a machete.

His partner, who is in her early 30s, was also admitted to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The attackers fled the scene, and a car was later found burnt out several kilometres away in Waterfall.

Gardaí have also recovered a gun as part of the investigation.

Speaking today, Superintendent Colm O'Sullivan said: "We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or to anyone who may have witnessed this incident. A number of people have come forward with information and we wish to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation thus far.

"However, we are aware of a number of taxis and hackneys that were operating in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas on the night of the incident who have not come forward."

He added that any information - 'no matter how insignificant' - could help the investigation.

Anyone with information, or anybody who was in the area between between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, is being asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-494-6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.