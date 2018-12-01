French police fire tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon during Paris protests

French riot police have fired tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon at hundreds of protestors in central Paris.

The “Yellow Vest” movement has seen protests against diesel tax hikes and the high cost of living across France over the past two weeks.

French President Emmanuel Macron is firmly in the protesters sights – with today’s rally entitled ‘Act 3 Macron resigns.’

Police said over 20 people have already been arrested this morning – with authorities concerned that far-right and far-left groups may be planning to infiltrate the movement.

Armed police officers take position near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, 01-12-2018. Image: Kamil Zihnioglu/AP/Press Association Images

The iconic Champs Elysees in the centre of Paris looks more like a battle ground this morning with yellow smoke, paint, boarded up boutiques and armed police roaming the streets.

Protesters have pelted police with projectiles, fire-crackers and yellow paint; while police have fired rubber bullets into the crowds.

It is the third week of protest in the French capital – with last week’s demonstration continuing well into the night.

Riot police watch demonstrators wearing yellow jackets gathering at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, 01-12-2018. Image: Kamil Zihnioglu/AP/Press Association Images

Some 5,000 police and gendarmes have been sent to Paris this morning as the protests get underway – 2,000 more than last week.

A further 5,000 will be deployed to other cities across France.

President Macron is currently at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires in Argentina.