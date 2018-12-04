France to suspend fuel tax hikes amid national protest and violence

The French Government is due to suspend fuel tax hikes due in January following weeks of protests around the country.

Hundreds of people were arrested over the weekend as police clashed with demonstrators – firing tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon at protesters.

Around 75,000 people were estimated to have taken part in the protests across France on Saturday – and police said 133 people were injured in the violence.

Dubbed ‘Les Gilets Jaunes’ or “The Yellow Vests’ for the Hi-Vis safety vests they wear, the protesters were demonstrating against tax hikes and the high cost of living across France – however the movement has since become a focal point for general discontent with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Clashes between demonstrators and riot police in front of the Arc de Triomphe, 01-12-2018. Image: Boivin Samuel/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

President Macron had vowed not to give in to street rule, but he has now been forced to reconsider.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will today announce that the tax hikes will be suspended in a move to end the protests.

The suspension will be accompanied by other measures aimed at calming the unrest.

More follows ...