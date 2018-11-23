France calls for closer ties between French and Irish ports

The French Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne has called for an expansion of maritime links between French and Irish ports.

Ms Borne made the call while meeting Transport Minister Shane Ross in Dublin on Friday.

They discussed European affairs and the France-Ireland maritime relation.

The two ministers also examined an extension of maritime links between French and Irish ports - and potential maritime cooperation projects.

Ms Borne was accompanied by French members of the parliament, local elected officials aand representatives from the Union des Ports Français (UPF).

The visit was followed by a meeting between the Irish Ports Association (IPA) and their French counterparts from the UPF to discuss new logistic and connectivity arrangements.

This follows on from a first meeting between the associations, which took place in July.

The IPA and UPF have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with a view to enhancing existing direct lines between France and Ireland.

A common roadmap will also be established to promote direct links between French and Irish ports.

Ms Borne said: "My visit to Dublin has confirmed that the visions of France and Ireland for the future of maritime transport in Europe are strongly aligned.

"I welcome the commitment of French and Irish ports to intensify their cooperation in the framework of the EU.

"We must step up our efforts to better connect our two countries and develop the maritime transport of passengers and goods.

"This aim will benefit from the French government's new comprehensive strategy for port activities."

Eamonn O'Reilly, chief executive of Dublin Port, added: "Dublin Port is delighted to host Minister Borne this morning, and welcomes the strengthening relationship between French and Irish ports now formalised in a new Memorandum of Understanding that will see both sides work in closer partnership."