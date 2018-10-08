Four sisters among 20 people killed in New York limo crash

In the US, four sisters are among 20 people killed after a limousine crash in upstate New York.

All 18 people in the car died - along with two pedestrians - when the Ford Excursion limo crossed a busy intersection into a car park.

The other casualties included relatives and friends of the sisters, the youngest of whom was celebrating her 30th birthday.

Two pairs of newlyweds are also reported to be among those killed.

The crash happened in the town of Schoharie, around 250km north of New York City.

While it was initially reported that the limousine was travelling to a wedding, a relative of one of the victims said the passengers had been heading to a birthday party.

Barbara Douglas, the aunt of the four siblings killed, told reporters: "They were very smart, and they were beautiful, and they lived life to the full... they were the best nieces anybody could have.

"You can't wrap your head around such a tragedy."

National Transport Safety Board Robert Sumwalt spokesperson said: "20 fatalities is horrific... this is one of the biggest losses of lives that we have seen in a long, long time.

"This is the most deadly transportation accident in the country since February of 2009."

NTSB investigators have been deployed to the scene of the crash.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, said in a statement that his 'heart breaks' for those killed in the crash.

He praised the emergency services who attended the scene, adding: "I have directed State agencies to provide every resource necessary to aid in this investigation and determine what led to this tragedy.

"I join all New Yorkers in mourning these deaths and share in the unspeakable sorrow experienced by their families and loved ones during this extremely difficult time."