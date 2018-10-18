Four people arrested over 2017 murder of Patricia O'Connor

The two men and two women were detained on Thursday morning

Four people arrested over 2017 murder of Patricia O'Connor

Gardaí speak to the media at the Sally Gap, near the crime scene on the Military Road, on the Wicklow Mountains in 2017 | Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Four people have been arrested over the murder of Patricia O'Connor in 2017.

The body of the 62-year-old woman was found in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow last June.

The discovery was made by a member of the public at Military Road there.

Investigating Gardaí arrested four people on Thursday morning.

The two men - aged 52 and 41 - and two women - aged 39 and 20 - were detained in the Dublin area.

All four are expected to appear before Tallaght District Court later.


