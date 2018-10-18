Four people arrested over 2017 murder of Patricia O'Connor

Four people have been arrested over the murder of Patricia O'Connor in 2017.

The body of the 62-year-old woman was found in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow last June.

The discovery was made by a member of the public at Military Road there.

Investigating Gardaí arrested four people on Thursday morning.

The two men - aged 52 and 41 - and two women - aged 39 and 20 - were detained in the Dublin area.

All four are expected to appear before Tallaght District Court later.