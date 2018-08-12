Four people arrested after gun seized in Co Louth

Gardaí in Louth have arrested four people and recovered a gun during an operation targeting organised crime.

A house was searched by Gardaí from Drogheda, assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit, at an address on Oulster Lane in Drogheda.

During the search shortly after midnight on Saturday a handgun was recovered.

Three men, all aged in their 20s, and a woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene.

They are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act in Drogheda and Dundalk Garda Stations.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.