Four men arrested in connection with assault on football referee

Four men have been arrested in connection with an assault on a football referee in County Offaly earlier this month.

The incident in the town of Horseleap left referee Daniel Sweeney with serious injuries to his jaw, cheekbone and nose.

It happened after a match between Horseleap FC and Mullingar Town on November 11th.

This evening, gardaí confirmed that four men -two in their 20s, one in his 40s and one teen – have been arrested in connection with their investigation into the incident.

They are being held at Mullingar, Tullamore and Birr Garda stations.

Last week the Combined Counties Football League confirmed that three players alleged to have been involved in the incident would be banned "from all football activity under the jurisdiction of the FAI for 40 years."

It means they also can't coach, manage or be part of a club committee for that period.

A former Mullingar Town player who was allegedly "involved as a spectator" was handed a life ban from all football activity, having previously been banned from playing for involvement in an assault.