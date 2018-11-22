Four men arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping and stabbing of man in Drogheda

Four men have been arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping and stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Co Louth earlier this month.

On Sunday 11th November, a man was found with stab wounds in Moneymore Estate in Drogheda.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

This morning, a number of houses in Drogheda were searched by local gardaí with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit.

It is part of an ongoing operation targeting two feuding organised gangs in the area.

Four men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested.

They are being held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, and are being held at Dundalk and Drogheda Garda stations.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.