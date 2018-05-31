Four men arrested after man assaulted in Dublin

Four men have been arrested after a man was assaulted in south Dublin.

The incident happened at a filling station on the 9th Lock Road in Clondalkin at around 7.10pm this evening.

A man in his 20s was injured, and taken to Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí responded and arrested four men - also aged in their 20s - in a car close to the scene.

They are being held at Ballyfermot and Ronanstown Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01-666-7600.