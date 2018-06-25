Four injured after car hits pedestrians outside Dublin church

At least four people have been hospitalised after a car collided with pedestrians on the grounds of a church in Clondalkin.

Emergency services are at the scene of what is being described as a "very serious incident” outside the Immaculate Conception Church in Clondalkin.

It happened at around 10:20am this morning.

One person has been taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Two have been taken to James St Hospital and another taken to Tallaght Hospital

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The Laurel Park / New Road has been closed as a result of the incident and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

More follows ...