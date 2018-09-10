Four food businesses were served with closure orders in August

Four food business were served with closure orders in August for breaches of food safety legislation.

The businesses impacted were in Louth, Wexford and Meath.

The restaurants were closed for a variety of reasons, including one instance where the water supply to the premises was unfit for human consumption.

In another there was no hot water for washing, poor cleaning throughout and no disinfectant available at the time of inspection.

Full details of the closure orders are available on the FSAI website.

The Authority says some businesses are continuing to make basic errors which are are easily avoidable.

Closure orders are served when there are serious issues putting consumers health at risk, or if there are a 'number of ongoing breaches of food legislation'.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, explained: “It is essential for food businesses to have a strong food safety culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing staff training.

"Food businesses need to comply with the law and there are no excuses for failure to do so. Food safety inspectors are continuing to encounter basic errors being made by food businesses which are easily avoidable."

The businesses served with closure orders under EC regulations last month were: