Four arrested as part of organised crime searches in Wexford

Four people have been arrested as part of a Garda operation targeting an organised crime gang in Co Wexford.

The group is suspected of being involved in commercial burglaries nationwide.

Eleven properties in Enniscorthy were searched as part of the early-morning operation on Thursday.

More than of 50 personnel were involved - including uniform and detective officers from the Tipperary, Kilkenny-Carlow, Waterford and Wexford.

During the course of the searches, Gardaí seized cash and electronic devices - including phones and satellite navigation systems, walkie talkies and a car key reader.

A small quantity of cigarettes and financial documents were also discovered.

The Dog Handling Unit attached to the Customs at Rosslare Port also assisted during the searches.

The four people arrested - three men (two aged in their 40s and one in his 30s) and one woman in her 20s - are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They are being held at Garda Stations in the South East.

Gardaí say the search operation is on-going.