Four arrested as part of online streaming crackdown

Four people have been arrested as part of a crackdown on illegal streaming of TV stations.

Two women, aged 37 and 40-years-old, and two men, aged 42 and 45-years-old, were arrested after Gardaí searched two homes in Crumlin and Ashbourne yesterday.

Investigators said it was the culmination of a Garda operation targeting the illegal streaming of TV and pay-per-view content.

The investigation focused on the provision of “illegal IPTV streaming services” – which delivers content through online platforms or TV set-top-boxes.

Detective Superintendent George Kyne from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said: "This is an organised criminal enterprise where consumers are funding criminality and depriving genuine industry of legitimate revenue.”

“Consumers are providing their payment details to unknown individuals and leaving themselves open to being the victims of fraud and/or data theft.

“The security around these devices and illegal streaming platforms exposes customers and leaves their home systems vulnerable.

“It is important that the public is aware of the impact of illegal streaming and its consequences.”

Six bank and credit union accounts with €84,000 have been frozen as part of the investigation.

Another nine accounts have been ‘limited.’

Gardaí said over €700,000 has been paid into the limited accounts in the past three years.

The Garda investigation was carried out in conjunction with Europol Police and officers from the UK and Scotland.

Investigators said significant support was provided by major TV companies and the Motion Picture Association.