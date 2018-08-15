Four arrested after several guns seized in Belfast

Four people have been arrested after a number of suspected guns were seized in Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit seized them Tuesday following a search in the Lagmore area of the city.

They have been taken away for further examination.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms following the discovery.

Some of the items seized by the PSNI in west Belfast | Image: PSNI

Two women, aged 24 and 55, and two men, aged 55 and 20, were detained.

They have been released on bail pending further enquires.

While the 20-year-old man is to be reported to the North's Public Prosecution Service for possession of a Class B drug.

Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: "The seizure of these suspected firearms demonstrates our commitment to removing harm from our community and I would encourage anyone with information regarding criminality to contact police".