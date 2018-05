Four men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in west Dublin last night.

Gardaí say the alleged attack happened near a pub in Clondalkin shortly before nine O Clock.

A man in his 20s received stab wounds in the incident and was taken to Tallaght hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The four men are being held at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.