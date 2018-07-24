Four arrested after man stabbed during Kerry altercation

Four people have been released without charge after a man was stabbed in an incident involving a number of men in County Kerry.

Gardaí said five men were involved in the altercation on Church Street in Listowel at around 11:15pm last night.

Four men, aged in their late teens and early 20’s, were arrested at the scene – and Gardaí are continuing to search for a fifth.

One of the arrested men was later brought to University Hospital Kerry with apparent stab wounds.

Investigators said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The four men have since been released without charge.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 10:45pm and 11:45pm and who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.