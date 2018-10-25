Founders of Teamwork.com named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

The founders of the Cork-based Teamwork.com have been named overall Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the annual awards ceremony this evening.

Dan Mackey and Peter Coppinger also took home the prize in the international category.

Teamwork.com develops task management and team collaboration software, and has been operating in Cork for 11 years.

It currently has more than 200 employees, and more than 20,000 customers.

They'll now go on to to represent Ireland at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in Monte Carlo next year.

We’re very proud to announce our founders Peter Coppinger and Daniell Mackey are the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2018! #EOYIreland huge congratulations @irlTopper & @cfdan! — Teamwork․com (@teamwork) October 25, 2018

Congratulations @irlTopper @cfdan and all @teamwork on winning the International and Overall #EOYAwards tonight. Fantastic to be here to see such super entrepreneurs and #Cork ambassadors being recognized in this manner. Well done. #WeareCork pic.twitter.com/6DeTo6h3YT — Cork Chamber (@CorkChamber) October 25, 2018

Bill Wolsey of the Beannchor Group - the hospitality business which owns pubs, restaurants and hotels - was named the winner in the industry category.

Meanwhile, Elaine Sullivan of Carrick Therapeutics - a company that is working to develop treatments that target "multiple mechanisms of the most aggressive forms of cancer" - won the award in the emerging category.