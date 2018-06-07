Founder of Lovin Media Group to leave the company

The founder of the Lovin Media Group is leaving the company.

Niall Harbison set up the group over five years ago.

He announced his departure from the firm on Thursday.

Mr Harbison has sold his shares to Kouchin Holdings, which was already a leading shareholder in the group.

Kouchin Holdings now owns 85% of the business.

The company operates a number of websites in Ireland and abroad, including Lovin Dublin.

Jamie Crawford, CEO of Lovin Media, has said his aim is to 'innovate and grow' the business and to explore international opportunities.

He also said the group will look at 'potential acquisitions'.

Kouchin Holdings has stakes in a number of brand across the hospitality, media, technology, sports and lifestyle sectors.

The holdings firm is based in the Deansgrange area of Dublin and headed by Emmet O'Neill.

Mr O’Neill is the founder of Smiles Dental, the largest privately-owned provider of dental care in Ireland, and is also former CEO of Topaz Energy Ltd.

Topaz is now operating under the 'Circle K' brand, after being sold in 2016.

Mr O'Neill stepped down on the completion of the sale.