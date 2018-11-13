Forty-six arrested as part of operation into organised begging in Dublin

Forty-six people have been arrested as part of an operation into organised begging in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí from Pearse Street conducted the three-day operation across Friday November 9th, Saturday November 10th and Sunday November 11th.

Both uniform and plain clothes Gardaí personal were involved - targeting areas in Temple Bar and Grafton Street, which attract a large number of visitors.

The 46 arrests were made under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

It is expected that all of those detained will appear in the Courts of Criminal Justice on Thursday.