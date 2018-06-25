Former Garda jailed for passing information to criminal gang

It is the first prosecution of its kind in the history of the State

Former Garda jailed for passing information to criminal gang

A former Garda has been jailed for 18 months for passing on sensitive information to a criminal gang in County Sligo.

36-year-old Jimell Henry pleaded guilty to a range of charges in late May.

She was stationed in Dublin before being transferred to Sligo. 

