Former Garda jailed for passing information to criminal gang

A former Garda has been jailed for 18 months for passing on sensitive information to a criminal gang in County Sligo.
36-year-old Jimell Henry pleaded guilty to a range of charges in late May.
She was stationed in Dublin before being transferred to Sligo.
It is the first prosecution of its kind in the history of the State.
