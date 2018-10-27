Former England manager Glenn Hoddle "seriously ill" in hospital

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has been hospitalised after falling ill while performing his punditry duties for BT Sport.

The BT Sport Score programme was cancelled after Hoddle fell ill.

Presenter Jake Humphreys broke the news on Twitter this afternoon, saying: “Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength.”

Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning.



For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30 ko at Leicester.



Hoddle, who managed England during the 1998 World Cup, was taken ill on his 61st birthday.

He capped 53 times for England and was a star midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur, widely considered to be one of the best players of his generation.

Hoddle won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup with Spurs and also played for Monaco, Swindon and Chelsea.

He went on to manage Tottenham and Chelsea, as well as Swindon, Southampton and Wolves.

Presenter Mark Pougatch said his thoughts were with Hoddle and his family this afternoon.