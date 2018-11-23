Footballer Patrice Evra apologises after bizarre raw chicken video

The video shows Evra rubbing, kissing and licking raw meat - but he's since posted a 'vegan version' as well
Footballer Patrice Evra has apologised after horrifying fans with a video where he licks a raw chicken.
The bizarre video, which has over two million views on Instagram since it was posted two days ago, also shows him kissing the raw bird.
The former Man Utd defender says he was just celebrating Thanksgiving.
I know it’s tomorrow but for mister #ilovethisgame it’s #thanksgiving everyday 😁🍗Soo #happythanksgivng everyone ☺️👋 #positive4evra #crazy
After a mix of concern and horror from fans, the French footballer posted another clip addressing the issue.
He explained: "Some people find it funny, some people find it weird, some people find it disgusting... we're all different, thank god."
However, he acknowledged that he want 'too far' when he sucked the chicken's leg.
This morning, meanwhile, Evra posted an alternative take on on the original video following fan requests - a 'vegan version' with a variety of vegetables instead of a raw chicken.
Some fans beg me to put the vegan 🌱 version 😳now I just asked to all my followers to be nice with all vegan people ♥️because I want everyone happy 😃 Soo now everyone got is version #ilovethisgame #postive4evra #love #happy
