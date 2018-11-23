Footballer Patrice Evra apologises after bizarre raw chicken video

Footballer Patrice Evra has apologised after horrifying fans with a video where he licks a raw chicken.

The bizarre video, which has over two million views on Instagram since it was posted two days ago, also shows him kissing the raw bird.

The former Man Utd defender says he was just celebrating Thanksgiving.

After a mix of concern and horror from fans, the French footballer posted another clip addressing the issue.

He explained: "Some people find it funny, some people find it weird, some people find it disgusting... we're all different, thank god."

However, he acknowledged that he want 'too far' when he sucked the chicken's leg.

This morning, meanwhile, Evra posted an alternative take on on the original video following fan requests - a 'vegan version' with a variety of vegetables instead of a raw chicken.