Football final called off in Argentina after fans attack bus of rival team

The biggest game in South American club football has been called off after fans attacked a team bus in Argentina, leaving several players injured.

Windows were smashed as River Plate fans threw objects at the Boca Juniors bus ahead of the Copa Libertadores final - the continent's equivalent of the Champions League.

Boca players were injured by flying shards of glass and were also taken ill due to the effects of tear gas used by the police to disperse the crowds, according to reports.

The game between the two Buenos Aires giants was initially delayed after organisers were said to have pressed for it to go ahead.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said it had initially delayed the match "due to the incidents with the Boca Juniors team bus".

However, it was later confirmed the game had been suspended until 5.00pm local time (8.00pm Irish time) on Sunday.

Gonzalo Lamar of Argentina's Boca Juniors walks on the pitch wearing an eye patch, after the final soccer match of the Copa Libertadores was rescheduled for Sunday, in Buenos Aires, Argentina | Image: Gustavo Garello/AP/Press Association Images

There were unconfirmed reports of six Boca players vomiting due to pepper spray inhalation - with claims it was River fans, not the police, who used the gas.

"They were throwing pepper gas, stones, everything," the Clarin website quoted Juan Carlos Crespi, a member of the Boca delegation, as saying.

The website also quoted Christian Gribaudo, Boca's secretary general, saying: "The players are all hurt, you can't play this way."

Boca midfielder Pablo Perez was injured after glass from the smashed windows entered his eyes but was due to start the match after receiving hospital treatment.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Boca team bus told local media that he fainted during the attacks and the club's vice-president was forced to take the wheel.

The game was taking place at River's Estadio Monumental, where most of the 70,000 fans with tickets were already in place when the violence occurred.

Argentina River Plate fans clash with riot police outside the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium prior the final soccer match of the Copa Libertadores between River Plate and Boca Juniors, in Buenos Aires, Argentina | Image: Sebastian Pani/AP/Press Association Images

The match is poised at 2-2 after the first leg in Boca two weeks ago.

Three years ago, a Copa Libertadores last-16 tie between the two rivals was abandoned at half-time after Boca fans attacked the River players with pepper spray in the tunnel.

The rivalry is one of the biggest in football - with both sides originating from the La Boca neighbourhood before River relocated to a different district of Buenos Aires.

Former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta branded the scenes "shameful", saying on Twitter: "Another opportunity lost in front of the whole world that observes us, shameful, lamentable."

Argentinian football has a long history of violent incident which has resulted in away fans being banned from games.