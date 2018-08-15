Flights 'slowly resuming' at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport after temporary standstill

Europe's third busiest airport came to standstill today following a problem with the air traffic control system.

No planes were able to take off or land at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

Officials said there was a "failure in the communication systems of the Dutch air traffic control".

However, flights were 'slowly being restarted' after the issue was resolved.

Airport authorities said it will take some time before services were back up and running as normal.

The communication system of Air Traffic Control is stable again. Air traffic is being restarted. It will take some time before the situation at our airport is running as normal again, so please check your airline or https://t.co/EF3Uc5sdEl for current flight information. https://t.co/navqGsIVge — Schiphol (@Schiphol) August 15, 2018

Schiphol is the world's 11th busiest airport, serving as a major hub for international flights.