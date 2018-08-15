Flights 'slowly resuming' at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport after temporary standstill

Flights were suspended earlier today after an air traffic control issue

File photo of crowd at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam. Picture by: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM/ABACA/PA Images

Europe's third busiest airport came to standstill today following a problem with the air traffic control system.

No planes were able to take off or land at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

Officials said there was a "failure in the communication systems of the Dutch air traffic control".

However, flights were 'slowly being restarted' after the issue was resolved.

Airport authorities said it will take some time before services were back up and running as normal.

Schiphol is the world's 11th busiest airport, serving as a major hub for international flights.