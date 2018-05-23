Flanagan warns Ireland still facing 'substantial threat' from terrorist activity

There remains a substantial threat to Ireland from terrorist activity, according to the Justice Minister.

Charlie Flanagan warned the cabinet about it yesterday, as he sought the renewal of two bills aimed at tackling organised crime.

Ministers gave the go-ahead for the renewal for another year – however the resolution needs to be passed by June 30th.

At Cabinet, Charlie Flanagan told his colleagues that there remains a substantial threat from terrorist activity - in particular from dissident republican paramilitary groups.

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force of the PSNI has carried out more than 200 searches in the last year, with more than 50 arrests made.

The laws the minister wants renewed target things like training people to use firearms, the withholding of information and the intimidation of jurors and witnesses.

The Department sees them as key to the state's anti terrorism law, both internationally and domestic.