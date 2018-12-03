Five stories you might have missed this weekend

A group of doctors today staged a walk-out at an emergency meeting of GPs discussing the roll out of abortion services from next year.

Over 300 members were attending the Irish College of General Practitioners EGM at Malahide in Dublin - but several left in protest, over concerns their motions hadn't been put to the floor.

Some had conscientious objections to providing the service - others had concerns over increasing workloads.

The UK Prime Minister has been warned that she faces an "historic constitutional row" ahead of the crunch Parliamentary vote on Brexit.

The UK Labour Party said it will join other opposition parties in a push to find Theresa May in contempt of parliament.

The party wants the UK attorney general’s full legal advice on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement published in full ahead of the vote.

The Mandate trade union is warning strike action planned for two Tesco stores in the North West could spread nationwide.

Union members at stores in Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon have overwhelmingly backed industrial action on December 6th and December 14th.

The union said Tesco management have “breached collective agreements which they freely entered into with their workers.”

Authorities in France are considering imposing a state of emergency after another weekend of protest in Paris.

Some 412 people were arrested yesterday and police fired tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon at protesters. 378 remain in custody this morning.

The protests were prompted by diesel tax hikes and the high cost of living across France – however the ‘Yellow Vest’ movement has since become a focal point for general discontent with French President Emmanuel Macron.

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st US President, has died aged 94.

He served as commander-in-chief from 1989 to 1993 – and will be remembered as the President who presided over the 1990-1991 Gulf War.

The longest living president in US history, he served in WWII and steered the US through the end of the Cold War.