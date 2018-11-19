Five stories you might have missed this weekend

Crumlin hospital apologises to woman after cancer gene test 'transcription error'

Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin is carrying out a 'precautionary review' of all transcriptions of genetic test results, after it emerged a woman was incorrectly told she did not have a gene that put her at higher risk of developing cancer.

According to The Sunday Times, the woman - who does not want to be identified - was told in 2009 that she tested negative for the BRCA1 gene.

A significant percentage of women who have the gene develop breast cancer or ovarian cancer.

However, it's reported that her doctors were told last month that the woman in question had tested positive for the gene.

The woman is now being treated for an aggressive form of ovarian cancer.

Government planning to commission second major report into sexual violence in Ireland

The Government has confirmed plans to commission a second SAVI (Sexual Abuse and Violence in Ireland) report into sexual violence.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says he will bring proposals to Cabinet by the end of the month.

The first SAVI report was an in-depth look at sexual abuse and violence in Ireland and was published in 2002.

The study - which the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre described as a 'landmark national study' - looked at issues such as barriers for sexual abuse victims in accessing law enforcement, medical and therapeutic services.

Heroin worth €2.1 million seized at Dublin Airport

Heroin worth over €2 million has been seized at Dublin Airport.

The find was made by Revenue officers and gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

According to gardaí, a woman in her 50s was met at the arrivals hall by a man in his 30s.

The woman - who had arrived from Lahore in Pakistan - was with a young child.

Dominic Raab accuses Irish Government of "politicising" Brexit backstop

The UK's former Brexit secretary has accused the the Irish Government of "spending too much time politicising the backstop".

Dominic Raab was the most high-profile departure Theresa May's cabinet this week over the draft Brexit deal.

He's the second Brexit secretary to depart this year - following David Davis - with Stephen Barclay now taking up the role.

Mr Raab highlighted particular concerns with the measure aimed at avoiding a hard border in Ireland - claiming the proposal was changed without his knowledge in the days before the deal was agreed.

Death toll from California wildfire rises to 76

A further five bodies have been found in northern California - bringing to 76 the total number killed in a major wildfire.

More than 1,200 people remain unaccounted for in the area, with the number of people on the missing persons list increasing by around 200 people between Friday and Saturday.

State officials are continuing to urge anyone who is no longer missing or who successfully evacuated to contact them so their name can be removed from the list.

The largest fire - which is called the Camp Fire - is covering an area of around 150,000 acres, while there are also other fires elsewhere in the state.