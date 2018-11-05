Five stories you might have missed this weekend

A woman in her 30s has died after getting into difficulty while kayaking in Co Kerry.

It happened at the Roughty River, Kilgarvan shortly after noon on Sunday.

She was one of a group of six from Cork who were kayaking between the Loop Bridge and the village.

A 50-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man in south Dublin earlier this week.

Grace Miano of Tudor Lawns, Foxrock appeared before a special sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.

She has been charged with murdering Limbani 'Robert' Mzoma at the same address on Thursday night.

Gardaí searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing since May have launched a murder inquiry.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Giedre Raguckaite.

She is a Lithuanian national and was last seen on Hoey's Lane in Dundalk at around 6pm on May 26th.

A tigress that is believed to have killed more than a dozen people in the last two years has been shot dead in India.

The mother of two 10-month-old cubs, who was known as Avni to animal conservationists and T-1 officially, was tracked down by Borati forest officials in Maharashtra state.

More than 150 people had spent months looking for her including teams of trackers and armed officials on the backs of elephants using infrared cameras, a paraglider, drones and sniffer dogs to capture the man-eating tigress.

Fianna Fáil is calling for control of the National Broadband Plan to be transferred to a semi-state firm like the one behind Irish Water.

The party wants a firm like Ervia to be put in charge of the multi-million Euro project.

It is reported that the party views the tendering process as "hopelessly compromised" following ongoing delays and controversy over contacts between the Government and the lead bidder for the contract.