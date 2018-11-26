Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said any other Brexit plan "only exists in people's imaginations".

He was speaking after the withdrawal agreement was endorsed by the 27 EU leaders at a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

Leaders approved the deal just after 9.30am on Sunday.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk also said they supported the political declaration on the future EU-UK relations.

The Caiseal Mara Hotel in Co Donegal damaged by fire | Image: Barry Whyte

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has condemned an arson attack on a hotel in Co Donegal.

Gardaí say they are investigating the blaze at the Caiseal Mara Hotel, which happened early on Sunday morning.

One man, aged in his 50s, was hospitalised following the blaze on Foyle Street in Moville at around 4.30am.

There has also been extensive damage to the hotel.

A man has reportedly been arrested in connection with the death of an Irish man in New York last week.

Danny McGee (21) died after being punched outside a bar in Queens on Thursday morning.

Tributes have been paid to Mr McGee, who played senior football with GAA club Fr Manning Gaels.

Ireland's Kellie Harrington is victorious over Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand at the AIBA World Women’s Elite Championships in New Delhi | Image: AIBA

Ireland's Kellie Harrington has won gold at the Women's World Elite Boxing Championships in New Dehli.

The Dublin woman defeated Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee 3-2 in a split decision in their lightweight final.

President Michael D Higgins congratulated the boxer on an "outstanding achievement".

Police in Paris have used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters who are angry over rising fuel costs.

Demonstrations and road blockades have been planned nationwide as the "yellow vest" protests enter a second weekend.

They have been named after the fluorescent jackets worn by protesters, which motorists must keep in their cars by law.

In the capital, hundreds descended on the Champs Elysee where officers stopped them from advancing to the presidential palace nearby.