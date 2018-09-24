Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

The British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he'll back a second Brexit referendum if party members vote for it - but stressed he'd prefer a general election.

The annual Labour conference is getting underway in Liverpool this weekend, with Brexit high on the agenda.

It comes only days after Theresa May's Brexit plans - the 'Chequers' proposals - suffered a major setback after key elements were rejected by EU leaders in Salzburg.

A Fine Gael Senator is calling for a statutory duty of care for social media companies.

Senator Catherine Noone believes that more needs to be done to tackle online abuse and harassment.

A duty of care would require companies to adhere to a certain standard to tackle online abuse.

There's good news for Fianna Fáil with the party climbing four points in the latest political opinion poll.

However, the Behaviour and Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times shows Fine Gael still have a seven point lead on their nearest rival.

Fianna Fáil climb four points to 25% support.

The US cable giant Comcast has outbid 21st Century Fox in an auction to buy the UK company Sky.

Both US entertainment companies had been engaged in a lengthy bidding war for Sky.

However, following a rare auction this weekend initiated by authorities in the UK, Comcast has now prevailed.

Gardaí have confirmed a review of security is underway at Áras an Uachtaráin following an incident last Friday.

It comes following reports that a woman was able to drive into the Áras grounds as maintenance work was being carried out last week.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, the woman entered the building and found President Michael D Higgins in an office.