Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in Co Louth.

Emergency services and Gardaí were called to a house in the Aston Village area of Drogheda just after 5.00am on Sunday.

A woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead in the house a short time later.

File photo of a polling card and voting guide for the 2016 EU Referendum in London | Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

A new poll has found that more than 100 UK constituencies that voted to leave the European Union have switched their support to remain.

The poll, conducted by Focaldata and published by The Observer, compiled the breakdown by modelling two YouGov polls of more than 15,000 people.

The study concluded that most seats in Britain now contain a majority of voters who want to stay in the EU.

The Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan has said unregulated social media networks could pose one of the biggest threats to western democracy.

Minister Madigan made the remarks at the opening of the 28th Parnell Summer School in Co Wicklow on Sunday.

She said: "Ireland can be proud of the fact that the centre ground in our democracy continues to hold up so well.

"Extremist parties that appear to be thriving on other parts of the globe, even in Europe, are thankfully and rightfully relegated to the fringes of the Irish political landscape."

The Parker Solar Probe lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida | Image via @nasahqphoto on Twitter

The US space agency NASA has launched a probe that will get closer to the Sun than ever before.

The Parker Solar Probe mission blasted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday morning, after a delay on Saturday.

The mission will be the first to fly directly through the Sun's corona - the hazardous region of intense heat and solar radiation in the Sun's atmosphere.

A parish priest of Dublin is voluntarily standing aside from his position during an investigation.

The Archdiocese of Dublin says this in line with the church's Policy on Safeguarding Children.

It says "concerns" about the priest were brought to the diocese and reported to the gardaí.