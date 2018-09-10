Five stories you might have missed from the weekend

The Health Minister says he has a responsibility not to deviate from Ireland's decision on abortion.

He was speaking at the Kennedy Summer School in Wexford, as former Taoiseach John Bruton called for amendments to the proposed bill, saying religious freedom needs to be defended when it goes before the Dáil.

Simon Harris says people knew what they were voting for last May, and he's appealed for people not to re-start the debate.

In this May 2017 file photo, Boris Johnson and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels | Image: Thierry Charlier/AP/Press Association Images

Prominent members of the British Conservative Party have criticised the former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, for comparing Theresa May's Brexit strategy to wrapping a "suicide vest" around Britain.

Several MPs have accused Mr Johnson of going too far in his comments, which were made in an article for Britain's Mail on Sunday.

The UK Housing Secretary James Brokenshire said he is backing Mrs May - while British Home Secretary Sajid Javid cuttingly said the Tories are not looking for a new leader.

North Korea has held a huge military parade - the first since negotiations with the US over denuclearisation began in earnest - as the country celebrates the 70th anniversary of its founding.

Previous public parades have included nuclear missile launchers, but they did not feature in the latest in Pyongyang - a sign that leader Kim Jong Un did not want to cause diplomatic provocation as negotiations continue.

A new Go Ahead bus stop in Dublin | Image: Supplied

A new Dublin Bus route, the first to be run by an external company, has started service.

Route 175 gives commuters a direct service between Citywest in Tallaght to University College Dublin (UCD).

This is the first of the routes to be run by British firm Go-Ahead in the Irish market.

Figures suggest there has been a massive increase in British nationals becoming naturalised Irish citizens.

Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond, who obtained the figures, says this is in the wake of the Brexit referendum.

He says British nationals living here, who do not qualify for a passport through lineage, are increasingly applying for citizenship.