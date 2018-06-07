Five puppies seized at Dublin Port

Revenue officers have seized five puppies at Dublin Port.

The seizures came during two separate operations yesterday evening, when vehicles boarding ferries to the UK were stopped and searched.

Neither of the two drivers had pet passports for the puppies - a West Highland Yorkie and four Jack Russells - while the dogs also weren't microchipped.

Image: Revenue

The five puppies have been transferred into the care of the DSPCA, where they are receiving veterinary care.

In a separate operation yesterday afternoon, Revenue officers searched a number of premises in the Dundalk area as part of operations "targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products".

80,000 cigarettes and 4.5kgs of tobacco were seized, along with a vehicle.

Revenue says the retail value of the seized tobacco is more than €50,000, and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Image: Revenue