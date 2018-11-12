Five minute scan could spot risk of dementia 10 years early

A simple five-minute scan could allow doctors to spot the development of dementia around ten years before any symptoms, according to new research.

Researchers are hoping the scan of blood vessels in the neck will become part of routine scanning in the future.

The research was led by University College London (UCL) and is being presented at the Heart Association Scientific Sessions conference in Chicago.

The study involved over 3,000 middle aged volunteers who were monitored for 15 years.

Blood vessels

Researchers said the heart beat generates a pulse that travels around the body. Healthy elastic vessels near the heart usually cushion the pulse before it reaches delicate blood vessels elsewhere in the body.

However, factors including ageing and high blood pressure can stiffen these vessels – allowing the pulse to travel deeper and damage fragile vessels that supply the brain.

Researchers believe the damage this can cause over time may contribute to the development of dementia.

Pulse test

The group of 3,191 patients was given an ultrasound back in 2002 – measuring the intensity of the pulse travelling around the body.

In the following years they were monitored for their memory and problem solving ability.

Those who had the highest intensity pulse in 2002 were found to be 50% more likely to exhibit accelerated cognitive decline over the next decade.

Routine screening

While cognitive decline is often a warning sign for dementia, those who show signs of it do not always develop dementia.

If the effectiveness of the scan can be confirmed in wider studies, it could become part of routine screening in the coming years.

There are almost 55,000 people living with dementia in Ireland according to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

A total of 658 people died due to dementia in the first quarter of this year, according to the CSO.