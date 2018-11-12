Five men arrested after man found stabbed in Co Louth

Five men have been arrested after another man was found stabbed in Co Louth.

Gardaí were called to the Moneymore Estate in Drogheda on Sunday evening at around 9.00pm.

A man aged 20s was found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital.

His injuries are described as non life-threatening.

It is believed he may have been the victim of an earlier kidnap attack.

Five men - one teenager, three aged in their 20s and one in his mid-40s were arrested a short time later.

They are all being held under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act at Garda stations in Drogheda and Dundalk.

Investigations are ongoing.

Fine Gael Louth County Councillor Richie Culhane says some people are afraid to come forward with information.

"Criminal organisations are basically taking over certain estates and causing people to be very, very fearful.

"People are fearful to come forward with information, for example - it was never something that happened in the town, apart from when the IRA were at their highest during The Troubles.

"That fear is very, very evident at the moment".