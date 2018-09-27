First debate of Presidential campaign takes place

The first debate of the Presidential campaign takes place today, without two key players.

Michael D Higgins cannot make the debate due to Presidential commitments, and Seán Gallagher says he will not attend if the current President does not.

The four other candidates - Gavin Duffy, Peter Casey, Liadh Ni Riada and Joan Freeman - are expected to take part.

President Higgins says he will debate during the campaign when he can.

"Well I'm going to participate in as many as I can, as can be appropriately organised.

"The thing is I've always enjoyed campaigning - I've been campaigning since 1968.

"I've enjoyed explaining my ideas and have enjoyed answering questions.

"I will accept as many as I possibly can".

While Mr Gallagher says poor organising by RTÉ means he will not attend.

"I think this situation could have easily been avoided - the first thing I would have done if I was organising this debate, and I'm was surprised that it wasn't done, is to contact the Office of the President and see was the President available.

"We all know that during this process, the President must continue to carry out his duties on behalf of the people of Ireland.

"If some had of checked the diary and contacted the President's office, then this could have been avoided."