First case of 'super resistant' gonorrhoea successfully treated in UK

A man who developed the first known case of 'super resistant' gonorrhoea has been successfully treated, doctors in the UK say.

The case, revealed last month, was described as the 'first global report' of gonorrhoea that was resistant to the two antibiotics typically used to treat the disease.

The heterosexual man reported one regular female partner in the UK, but is said to have had a sexual encounter with a woman in south-east Asia a month before developing symptoms of gonorrhoea.

Health officials have now confirmed the case has been successfully treated with an antibiotic called ertapenem.

Dr Gwenda Hughes of Public Health England said in a statement: "We are pleased to report that the case of multi-drug resistant gonorrhoea has been successfully treated.

"Investigations have also revealed there has been no further spread of this infection within the UK."

She added: "Two similar cases have just been reported in Australia and serve as a timely reminder that we expect to see further cases of multi-drug resistant gonorrhoea in the future. These cases will be challenging for healthcare professionals to manage."

She urged members of the public to use condoms 'consistently and correctly' with new and casual partners to avoid getting or spreading STIs.

Earlier this week, officials in Australia confirmed two cases of 'super resistant' gonorrhoea had been detected in separate parts of the country - Western Australia and Queensland.

One of the Australian patients is said to have been infected in south-east Asia.