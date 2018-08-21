Firefighters tackling major blaze at Dublin recycling plant

A huge plume of black smoke are visible from the N7 motorway

Fire at Greenogue Recycling Centre. Image: Dublin Fire Brigade

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade are battling a major fire at a recycling centre near Rathcoole this morning.

The flames and a huge plume of black smoke are visible from the N7 motorway.

Drivers are being warned visibility may be affected.

Meanwhile, residents who live nearby are being warned to close their windows as a precaution.

The alarm was raised just after midnight but crews are still trying to bring the blaze under control this morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it has "suppressed the fire on the periphery" however “large amounts of recycling material” are still on fire.

The fire fighters are wearing breathing apparatus as they tackle the flames.

Six units were originally sent to deal with the blaze, alongside a water tanker and a foam tender.