Firefighters tackling major blaze at Dublin recycling plant

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade are battling a major fire at a recycling centre near Rathcoole this morning.

The flames and a huge plume of black smoke are visible from the N7 motorway.

Drivers are being warned visibility may be affected.

Meanwhile, residents who live nearby are being warned to close their windows as a precaution.

4 fire engines, turntable ladder and senior officers on scene at the #GreenogueFire, large amounts of recycling material on fire. 1st 999 call at 00:05 hrs #Dublin #fire #Rathcoole #Newcastle pic.twitter.com/v45GWyMkc0 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 21, 2018

The alarm was raised just after midnight but crews are still trying to bring the blaze under control this morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it has "suppressed the fire on the periphery" however “large amounts of recycling material” are still on fire.

The fire fighters are wearing breathing apparatus as they tackle the flames.

Six units were originally sent to deal with the blaze, alongside a water tanker and a foam tender.