Firearm recovered from scene of armed siege in Dublin

A firearm and ammunition have been recovered following an armed siege in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí said a full scale policing operation was implemented after a man barricaded himself into a house at St Marks Drive in Clondalkin.

A man was arrested late last night and Gardaí were able to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.

A taser was discharged during the incident, and the matter has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman GSOC.

Superintendent Paul Dolan said the man is currently receiving the “appropriate medical attention” at Lucan Garda Station.

He said the operation caused “significant disruption” and thanked local residents “for their patience displayed throughout the day at roadblocks” and “their friendliness throughout the incident” and for providing Gardaí on duty with cups of tea and coffee.

He said the assistance “ensured Gardaí were able to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”