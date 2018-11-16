Fire crews tackle major blaze at Dublin home

The fire has been put out and traffic restrictions have been lifted

Fire crews have extinguished a major blaze at a house in south Dublin.

The fire erupted in Milltown this morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade said five fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze.

Traffic restrictions were in place this morning, with extremely heavy traffic building on the Churchtown Road, Dundrum Road and in Milltown itself.

The restrictions have now been lifted.

Dublin Fire Brigade said its members would remain at the scene “to damp down any hot spots and prevent a rekindle of the fire.”