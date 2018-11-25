Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil remain most popular parties, poll shows

Sinn Féin has seen a slip in support
Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have seen their support rise, as the two parties argue over tax policy.
While Sinn Féin continues to struggle in the wake of a poor presidential election campaign, according to the latest opinion poll.
The Red C poll for the Sunday Business Post shows Fine Gael are the most popular party in the country on 34% - up one in a month of tax cut promises from Leo Varadkar.
Fianna Fáil trail on 27%, up two compared with last months figures.
But it is thought the numbers will have little new bearing on the ongoing Confidence and Supply talks.
Sinn Féin are down 2% to 13 points, while Labour are up one to 6%.
The Independent Alliance are also up one to 5%.
Independents overall though have seen their support drop by two to 10%.
The Green Party are down one to 3%, with the Social Democrats unchanged on 2%.
Solidarity-People Before Profit retain a mark of 0% support for the second month in a row, with Renua also on 0%.