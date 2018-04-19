Finance Minister to review whether bankers should get bonuses back

The Finance Minister is going to review whether bankers should get their bonuses back.

Paschal Donohoe says for the moment the bonuses still won't be allowed in AIB, Bank of Ireland or Permanent TSB.

However, he has started a review of the laws around remuneration for bankers.

Minister Paschal Donohoe says he has no plans to vote for a change that would increase the remuneration bankers in AIB, BOI and PTSB can get pic.twitter.com/j8HIvMhybi — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) April 19, 2018

Minister Paschal Donohoe says it has to be considered, to allow those banks to keep top talent:

He explained: "[We're] conscious of the fact that the context of Irish banking is going to change in the future.

"As we see, Dublin and other parts of our country have new forms of banking located here that is not subject to this wage policy. It could in the future create challenges for our banks."