Fight between bus driver and passenger led to bridge crash in China

A bus crash in China that killed at least 13 people was the result of a fight between the driver and a passenger, state media reports.

The crash happened on Sunday, on a bridge in the Chongqing are.

The bus veered into the wrong lane, hit a car and then plunged 50 metres into the Yangtze river.

13 bodies have been recovered, and two more people are still missing.

A 'black box' which recorded the bus's mechanical condition and operational details has been found, and the bus itself has been pulled out of the river.

Chinese media has also posted video footage of the moments before the crash happened.

It appears to show the driver losing control after being hit by a passenger during an argument.

Chongqing bus plunge: A fight between a passenger and the driver caused the bus to lose control and plunge into the Yangtze River, killing 15 people on board, according to a local police investigation. Video retrieved from the black box shows the last moment of the doomed bus. pic.twitter.com/hwsAjauMfL — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) November 2, 2018

According to China Daily, the fight occurred when a woman asked the driver to stop immediately.

After he refused to, the passenger is said to have hit the driver with her cell phone.

Investigations into the crash are continuing.

Meanwhile, dozens of boats and three floating cranes have been taking part in the rescue and recovery operation in recent days, while 18 divers have been carrying out the salvage operation.